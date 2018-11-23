Police are investigating a crash near the Foothills Hospital that sent one person to hospital early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Hospital Drive N.W. at about 4:30 a.m. after a small car crashed into the back of a bus.

The car was pinned under the bus and firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a passenger from the vehicle.

EMS says one man was taken to hospital in serious, non-life threatening condition. No one on the bus was injured.

It is not yet known how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the collision or what caused the crash.

Police are investigating.