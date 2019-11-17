One killed, one injured after Deerfoot Trail crash
One person was killed and a second person injured in a crash on Deerfoot Trail near 130 Avenue on Nov. 17, 2019. (Courtesy: Ron Tarrant)
Published Sunday, November 17, 2019 4:35PM MST
CALGARY -- A crash on Deerfoot Trail in Calgary Sunday afternoon claimed one life and injured a second person, authorities say.
The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. when the driver of a southbound vehicle appeared to lose control and hit a pole near 130 Avenue.
Calgary police and EMS confirmed one man died at the scene. A second person, a woman in her late 20s, was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. Officials said her injuries are non-life threatening.
Southbound Deerfoot Trail traffic was backed up while officials investigated.