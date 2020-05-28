CALGARY -- Janet Pliszka is a profession photographer who is sharing some of what she’s learned in the last fifteen years with children all over the world in a program she developed called Kids Photography Academy.

Like many entrepreneurs, her business has suffered, with clients cancelling photo shoots because of the pandemic.

However, the pain of all those cancelled shoots has been replaced by the possibilities presented by her new venture, an online photo class for children.

“Having all those shoots cancelled allowed me to focus on this dream of Kids Photography Academy,” said Pliszka. “It gave me time to create courses.”

Pliszka built a web site to host the academy that costs $20 and is geared towards children aged 8 to 14. She created a variety of kid-friendly courses to connect kids to themselves, each other and the world around them through photography and has now launched a unique 30 Day Photo Challenge for kids to participate in during quarantine.

Everyday items

It teaches kids how to take creative pictures by challenging them to look at everyday items differently. Pliszka is getting good feedback from students and their parents.

“It was created when COVID first appeared on the scene and I think a lot of kids were missing that connection with their friends and their school and their community,” said Pliszka. “So to hear from parents that it’s lifted their spirits has meant a ton.”

13-year-old Sophie Mook finished the 30 day challenge and says she learned a number of skills from the program.

“It changed my view on it a lot," said Sophie. "Before it was just like taking a photo and now it’s like getting the angle or getting it from a different eye point of view, perspective. It changed a lot for me after that course.”

Sophie’s mom Nicol watched how she shared what she learned with her two brothers and even included them in photo shoots for the various challenges.

“It’s kind of like anything that they try, if they do love it then we do want them to take it on their own adventure and have their own journey,” said Nicol.

