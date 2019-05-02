Aimed at educating drivers who speed through school zones, Airdrie RCMP launched Operation ABC (Always Be Cautious) on Thursday.

Instead of being handed a ticket, drivers clocked going over the limit in front of Our Lady Queen of Peace School were given a special card featuring a number of points about safety on one side, and a drawing or note from a elementary-aged student on the other.

“We want people to be aware of their speed because this particular area is a straightaway,” said Const. Tracy Hare.

“It does create issues with drivers not always focusing on the road or not always being aware of their surroundings.”

The effort was collaboration between RCMP, municipal enforcement and students from local schools.

Student Laila Zeal said she sees “lots” of people speed by when she walks to school in the mornings, so she drew a little girl in a crosswalk on her card.

Fellow student Sara Gerdel focused on distracted driving.

“When you’re driving you’re not supposed to be on your phone because you can get in an accident,” she said.

“You’re not supposed to be on your phone.”

At least one driver failed to heed that advice on Thursday and received an actual ticket for distracted driving after officers spotted them watching a video on their phone.

“It is very frustrating when we do see people who are going too fast because it puts our kids at risk,” said school principal Trish Whimster.

“I see people speeding through, on their cell phones, doing u-turns, and honestly, it’s not safe for kids when we’re driving motor vehicles like this.”

Police said around 80 cards were handed out, along with five actual tickets for speeding (two of those were for going 20 or more km/h over the limit), two distracted driving tickets and one for passing in a school zone.