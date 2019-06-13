

CTV News Calgary





Possible new legislation from the Alberta government could allow it to not honour contract agreements with some public sector unions, according to the opposition.

Workers affected would include nurses, social workers, hospital support staff, prison guards, conservation officers, toxicologists, restaurant inspectors, therapists and sheriffs.

Finance Minister Travis Toews has said the move may be needed as a cost saving measure.

Opposition leader Rachel Notley has said the bill would amount to a gross abuse of power.