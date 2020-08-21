CALGARY -- A popular summer destination corridor is under hazy skies as the Doctor Creek wildfire burns 25 kilometres southwest of Canal Flats.

Since Tuesday Aug 18, it has grown to 3,000 hectares, roughly the size of as many football fields.

It's burning in a steep and mountainous area accessible by logging roads which are blocked off by the fire officials.

“It certainly is very steep terrain which is challenging for our crews. It’s also challenging for our aerial resources to get the right angle in order to drop water or retardant directly on the fire,” said Jody Lucius, fire information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service.

There are a total of 40 crews working from the ground, with heavy trucks and helicopters dropping water and fire retardant.

An evacuation order is in place for 10 rural properties in the area, including where Greg Ovens stores keeps his chicken coops.

“You know its devastating when you do see a fire so close I’m worried about my chickens but I think they are going to be okay,” he said.

Updates on the evacuation order will come from the East Kootenay regional district office.

Officials believe the fire was sparked by a lightning storm on Tuesday.

Wind patterns will be monitored over the course of the weekend.