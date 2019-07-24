In a late night session on Tuesday city council passed a package of cuts that will affect 230 city workers and result in the layoff of more than 100 employees.

While the exact positions and departments have not been made public, Mayor Naheed Nenshi said the layoffs would be proportional to cuts and would begin 'soonish.'

The three largest cuts are to Calgary Transit ($9 million), police ($7 million) and fire and emergency services ($7million).

“The cuts that we made today are effective for the rest of the year. So we’ll have to see those service reductions happen quite quickly or we will not be able to achieve the savings for the rest of the year,” said Nenshi.

The majority of the cuts to transit are in management and there is also a cut of about 88,000 service hours.

“I don’t believe that there are any routes being cancelled, but you are going to see a little bit more spacing between trains and buses, particularly in off peak hours,” said Nenshi.

Calgary Police Commission chair Brian Thiessen said the cuts will be tough to absorb, but will not result in the loss of any frontline officers.

“We are concerned about the future of the Calgary Police Service,” said Thiessen in a presentation to council ahead of the decision.

“This reduction will have impacts on the organization. It can only be achieved by reducing training and equipment, permanently eliminating the auxiliary cadet program with 50 part-time positions, reducing the number of management positions, putting a freeze on civilian positions, reducing the capacity to invest in technology and supports to solve crime.”

As part of the cuts, a Calgary Fire Department pilot program will be cancelled. An SUV loaded with medical supplies was being sent to respond to some medical calls but now a fire truck will be dispatched instead. It is a change that saves on staffing and equipment costs without changing the qualifications of first responders.

Two fitness facilities were also among the cuts but council put in $800,000 in one-time money until they can more closely study the impact of the pending closures.

Those closures will likely go ahead next year but the exact facilities have not been identified publically.

Despite the blowback and the admittedly 'terrible' optics of the cuts package coming hot on the heels of a $550 million new arena deal, the mayor says the process is an important one and that the money comes from different, and legally separated, parts of the budget.

“Doing $60 million in the middle of the budget year was not my choice, it was council’s ultimate wisdom to go ahead and do that, but I’m going to suggest to you that looking for those efficiencies and setting those targets is something we need to continuously do,” said Nenshi.