The company that showcased ads across the country promoting the People's Party of Canada and its leader Maxime Bernier has agreed to remove the signs due to "overwhelming" pressure.

The billboards, put up in a number of Canadian cities this past week, feature Berner's photo, the slogan "Say NO to mass immigration" and the PPC logo.

Many people began petitions to have Pattison Outdoor Advertising remove the signs because they claim they violated the company's own code of conduct.

Calgary's own petition had just under 500 signatures as of Sunday afternoon.

The company answered the criticism with two statements on Sunday, with the first saying anyone who didn't like the ads should take it up with True North Strong and Free Advertising Corp., the firm that paid for the billboard to be placed.

It added the signage did not violate the Ad Standards of Canada code.

However, later on Sunday, Pattison's president Randy Otto released a second statement agreeing to remove them, saying it was 'never his intention to offend anyone.'

Message from Randy Otto, President Pattison Outdoor Advertising. pic.twitter.com/rEYJRndHbL — PATTISON Outdoor (@pattisonoutdoor) August 25, 2019

The company says it intends to inform True North Advertising Corp. of its decision on Monday and the signage will come down as soon as possible.

At the People's Party of Canada's national campaign launch on Sunday in Sainte-Marie, Que., Bernier said he agreed with the billboard's message but added they were placed by an third-party group.

He also said the current number of immigrants Canada accepts annually, approximately 350,000, is too high and needs to be scaled back.

(With files from the Canadian Press)