A salon in Marda Loop that had offered its clientele gourmet food, espresso, champagne or cocktails will no longer be permitted to serve alcohol throughout the shop after the owner’s application to renew the store’s liquor licence was rejected.

Distilled Beauty Bar and Social House, in the 2400 block of 34 Ave SW, was granted a liquor licence more than a year ago and the salon began serving high-end cocktails to its customers. When it came time to renew, owner Lisa Maric says the Alberta Gaming & Liquor Commission (AGLC) denied her renewal submission as there was no licence category for salons that serve drinks.

“We received a full Class A liquor license on January 20, 2017,” said Maric. “We renewed it this year and the AGLC called me and indicated there had been an error made and they wanted to come meet with me.”

After the Class A licence was revoked, Distilled Beauty Bar received a 30 day permit to serve alcohol but only in the front section of the store, in the café area of the salon, and not to customers in the midst of a treatment.

Maric says it’s time for Alberta liquor laws to adjust to the times. “I want the AGLC to come to the table, take a look at our business the way they have with other unique businesses in the city, and I’m expecting a positive outcome.”

“Our liquor service is just one component of our business, a very positive component for some people, and I think Calgarians, and our customers specifically, who want this service, enjoy it and are entitled to it.”

Maric says offering alcoholic beverages is a common service provided in salons in Vancouver and Toronto.