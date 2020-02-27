CALGARY -- Some southwest Calgary high school students say they are being told budget cuts are to blame for restricted access to paper handouts and printing out assignments on school grounds.

Ernest Manning High School students say the changes are forcing them to rely on digital communication to submit their school papers.

"We were just told that, because of budget cuts, we just couldn't print things anymore," said Grade 10 student Elle Nyitrai.

"It's annoying because then we have to type it all on our computer then we can't see it out on paper," said Aja Halliday Oickle, also in Grade 10.

Other students told CTV News on Thursday that teacher's materials are affected as well and they are handing out fewer handouts, forms and permission slips.

In a statement, the Calgary Board of Education said, "We have reached out to Ernest Manning High School twice in the past month about student access to printers. The school has told us that while printing of materials is not encouraged because most documents would be available digitally, printing still remains free and available to students. Students are expected to print before school, at lunch, at the end of the day or on their spare rather than during class time. "

It adds,"Teachers are also able to print materials required for their classes."

The Calgary public teacher's union says it understands why school administrators would look to trim costs at specific school supplies as ink and toner are quite expensive.

"Principals are responsible for their school budgets and they have to be creative and find ways to make it through the school year and making tough decision on whats best for their students," said Bob Cocking, president of Calgary public school teachers Alberta Teachers Association Local 38.

However, the high school sudents say they feel their education is under-valued when access to school supplies are cut.

"It's the next generation's education, if you are going to cut down on paper like that's one of the big necessities for school," said Grade 10 student Jibril Jomaa.

"If you're going to cut that down then you're going to see a lot of kids doing worse in school."