Pedestrian struck at Macleod Trail crosswalk
Published Friday, May 29, 2020 8:00PM MDT Last Updated Friday, May 29, 2020 8:53PM MDT
A man is in life threatening condition after being struck by an SUV crossing Macleod Trail Friday evening
CALGARY -- A man believed to be in his early twenties was struck by a mid-sized SUV early Friday evening as he was walking through a crosswalk at Macleod Trail and 50th Avenue S.W.
The incident took place just before 7 p.m.
The injured man has been transported to Foothills Hospital in life-threatening condition.
The road is closed northbound and southbound up to 46 Avenue.
This is a developing story...