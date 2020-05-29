CALGARY -- A man believed to be in his early twenties was struck by a mid-sized SUV early Friday evening as he was walking through a crosswalk at Macleod Trail and 50th Avenue S.W.

The incident took place just before 7 p.m.

The injured man has been transported to Foothills Hospital in life-threatening condition.

The road is closed northbound and southbound up to 46 Avenue.

This is a developing story...