LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- The province announced on Tuesday that Stage 2 of its economic relaunch strategy is being moved up to June 12 instead of June 19. Now some Lethbridge businesses are working twice as fast to make sure they have all of their COVID-19 protocols in place sooner than they expected.

Stage 2 means that people will be able to enjoy going to the movie theatre again. Movie Mill owner Leonard Binning said it will finally be open on June 12 with some added changes, including arcade games not being in service. Also, every second bathroom stall will be closed.

“You’re going to see plexiglass up at the selling stations, you’re going to see extended show times, so we’re going to spread things out so there’s less likelihood of congregations of crowds, you’re going to see capacities in theatres set to probably 30 per cent so that social distance things can be maintained.”

Binning said since movie productions stopped due to the pandemic, the big screen will show classics like Jurassic Park, to movies that went straight to streaming services like Sonic the Hedgehog and movies that were playing right before theatre doors closed.

“Early July is when Hollywood starts to put out new product but of course the 17th is Tenet by Christopher Nolan, that’s what everyone’s excited for, and then that should really get the ball rolling. With California opening up this weekend and everybody else, that can only speed this process along.”

Binning said guests can expect to see movie reruns for the next few weeks but he adds that seeing them on the big screen makes all the difference. He also said considering that wearing a mask makes eating popcorn challenging, guests aren't required to wear them at the Movie Mill.

Other business

Other businesses that fall under Phase 2 are gyms, nail salons and pools to name a few, and even though guests at the Movie Mill don’t have to wear a mask, owner and stylist of Catwalk Salon and Spa Levi Cox said, clients are required to wear a mask while they get pampered as part of the many other rules they have put in place.

“Every station is completely sanitized in between clients and you’ll have to call (ahead)," Cox said. "We let you in and you were with your practitioner the whole time, so that there’s no risk of spreading - you’re just with that person and every time you’re moved to a new station it's sanitized.”

Cox said Catwalk has also been given the okay to have 50 people inside which he said is a big jump from only being allowed to have 30 and before that only 15 people a few weeks ago.

He added that they can offer all of their services from makeup to facials again.

“We know we were all really excited to have salons open and get our hair done," Cox said, "but now we’re already for Phase 2 to take care of those nails, your body hair, and pamper you and massage and pedicure so it’s really just exciting to get back and deliver a full service spa experience again.”

Cox said that masks will be sold at Catwalk for $2 and clients are being directed to ask for assistance when buying products to prevent any possible spread from occurring.

Catwalk will officially bring back their spa treatments starting on June 16 and the Movie Mill will be open on June 12.