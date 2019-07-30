Plane crashes at Hanna Airport
A pilot suffered minor injuries when his plane crashed at the Hanna Airport early Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the airport just before 1:30 a.m. and found the plane about 50 metres from the runway.
The pilot, who was the only occupant, was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is now investigating.
Hanna is about 220 kilometres northeast of Calgary.