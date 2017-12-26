The Calgary Police Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate after the body of a newborn baby was found in a parking lot on Christmas Eve in the northwest.

Police were called at 11:30 p.m. on December 24 by a resident who found the body of a newborn baby in a parking lot behind a grocery store at Bowness Road and 79 Street N.W.

Officials believe the child could have been left there sometime in the late afternoon, but there is no information on how or when the child died.

An autopsy, conducted on Tuesday, showed that the baby girl was alive at some point and may have been alive when she was left at the scene.

"Investigators believe the baby was born 24 hours prior to it being left at the scene," said Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta with the CPS Homicide Unit. "She was left between 3:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on the 24th."

The girl had a light complexion and dark hair and there were no signs of trauma on her body, Schiavetta said.

Police say they are also concerned about the mother of the baby as evidence from the scene suggests she could be in medical distress. Investigators are seeking to speak with her to ensure her wellbeing and learn more about what happened.

"There is serious concern for the wellbeing of the child’s mother, as evidence at the scene suggests that she may be in medical distress. Investigators need to speak to ensure her wellbeing is being looked after,” Schiavetta said.

He says that they haven't gotten any tips on the case so far and need the public's help to determine what happened.

"If you know anyone who may have been pregnant and recently is no longer pregnant obviously, someone who maybe should have connected with you and hasn’t, someone who is dealing with some stress, these are all things."

Schiavetta says the situation is a very tragic one for everyone involved.

"Certainly the gravity of the situation has a toll on the people investigating this as well, as well as the person who discovered it."

One of the workers in the area said that it isn't the kind of news anyone wants to hear happen at Christmastime.

"I can only imagine what the mother must have been going through or the people involved to make a decision like that," said Brent Simard.

Simard says he sees people coming and going from the area all the time, especially with people dropping off waste from gifts.

Jeff Burton, who lives in the community first heard about the situation on Christmas Day.

"We heard that a baby's body was found in a parking lot. My reaction was the same as everybody else's; I was very disheartened. It's one of those things that breaks your heart."

Burton says no one should be quick to judge the mother in the situation.

"At some point she either felt powerless or there was no help for her or there was help and she was slow in getting it and I think that's the big travesty here, the whole thing."

Anyone with information about this incident or the possible identity of the mother is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org