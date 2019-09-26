CALGARY — Police have charged a man with importation of an illegal substance after three packages from the Netherlands containing MDMA, which were destined for Calgary, were intercepted by the Canada Border Services Agency.

The first package was discovered Aug. 15, which had been sent from the Netherlands to a home in southeast Calgary. Testing showed that it contained MDMA, which is commonly known as ecstasy.

CBSA officers intercepted two more packages from the Netherlands destined for the same address later the same week, which also contained MDMA.

The three packages contained about 200 grams of MDMA with a street value of about $10,000.

Calgary police were notified, and members of the Drug Undercover Street Team (DUST) launched an investigation.

Members of DUST and the RCMP conducted a controlled delivery of the package to a home in the 300 block of Erin Woods Drive S.E. on Sept. 10, where a 22-year-old man was taken into custody.

Dylan Randy Galay, of Calgary, is charged with one count of importation of an illegal substance. He is scheduled to appear in court next Oct. 7.

"This investigation highlights the important relationship that we have with our law enforcement partners," says Staff Sgt. Graeme Smiley of the CPS District Support Unit.

"In this case, CBSA officers were critical in detecting potential criminal activity and providing that information to us so that we could investigate."