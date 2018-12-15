CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Police investigate after ATM snatched from southeast store
Police are investigating after someone broke into a gas station in southeast Calgary early Saturday.
Published Saturday, December 15, 2018 4:30PM MST
Calgary police are looking for information after someone smashed their way into a convenience store in the Foothills Industrial Park early Saturday.
Officers were called to the Flying J, located on 72 Avenue S.E., at just before 4:00 a.m. for reports of a robbery.
When they arrived, they found a bank machine smashed on the ground outside the front doors.
Police have not said if there are any suspects or if anything was taken.
The investigation is ongoing.