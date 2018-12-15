Calgary police are looking for information after someone smashed their way into a convenience store in the Foothills Industrial Park early Saturday.

Officers were called to the Flying J, located on 72 Avenue S.E., at just before 4:00 a.m. for reports of a robbery.

When they arrived, they found a bank machine smashed on the ground outside the front doors.

Police have not said if there are any suspects or if anything was taken.

The investigation is ongoing.