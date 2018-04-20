Calgary police are investigating a shooting that has left two people dead in the northwest community of Evanston on Friday afternoon.

Officials say police were called to the scene, in the 0-100 block of Evanscrest Manor N.W. for reports of gunshots in the area.

When officers got to the scene, they found two dead men inside a vehicle.

"Right now, our Homicide Unit is investigating this offence," said Duty Staff Sergeant Sean Gregson with the CPS.

Gregson says that the investigation is still active and there are few details at this time.

The search is ongoing for the suspected shooter.

"We do not believe this is a random attack," Gregson said. "Lots of resources are deployed out in events like this. We put a lot of front-end heavy resources into the investigation at this point."

A number of areas have been blocked off in the community and it's expected that they will remain that way for some time as police complete their work.

"We are still looking for information and are trying to put information together. As for the active investigation, that's being handled by the Homicide Unit."

Mike Stiles lives in Evanston and got home just after the police arrived at the scene. He says that he never expected something like this to happen nearby.

"We're a little shook up. It happened here, really close to home, so we moved in here back in November and this has happened."

He says that he wasn't home when the incident took place, but his son was.

"I just got home just a bit after it happened. I saw the police cars and everything. Teegan was here but he didn't see or hear anything. He's a little worried."

The Homicide Unit is expected to release more details on Saturday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org