Police are searching for a suspect after someone torched a gas pump at a 7-Eleven in the city’s northeast on Monday morning.

Investigators say a man entered the gas station on 16th Avenue, near Edmonton Trail N.E., at around 3:00 a.m.

The man purchased a jerrycan and some gasoline and then allegedly poured the gas on the base of a pump, lit a match and ran away.

A staff member hit the emergency shut-off button, which stopped the gas from flowing to the pump.

Police are looking for a suspect.