

CTV News Calgary





One person was escorted from a southeast apartment building Tuesday evening during a police investigation into a report of animal abuse.

Around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, police were notified after a witness allegedly spotted someone beating a cat with a baseball bat.

Bylaw and CPS officers responded to the apartment complex in the 6200 block of 17th Avenue Southeast.

Officers collected a bat and other evidence from the scene. Police confirm a dead cat was removed from the premises.

The investigation into the matter continues.