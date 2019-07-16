Police investigation underway into suspected fatal beating of a cat with a bat
An unidentified person was escorted from the apartment building during the investigation into suspected animal abuse
CTV News Calgary
Published Tuesday, July 16, 2019 10:56PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 16, 2019 11:24PM MDT
One person was escorted from a southeast apartment building Tuesday evening during a police investigation into a report of animal abuse.
Around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, police were notified after a witness allegedly spotted someone beating a cat with a baseball bat.
Bylaw and CPS officers responded to the apartment complex in the 6200 block of 17th Avenue Southeast.
Officers collected a bat and other evidence from the scene. Police confirm a dead cat was removed from the premises.
The investigation into the matter continues.