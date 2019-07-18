Police say they have exhausted 'all footprints of life' in the search for a Calgary man who was reported missing almost three years ago and say new information leads them to believe that his disappearance is suspicious.

Abdikadir Tukhov, 43, was last seen leaving a home in Abbeydale on Dec. 5, 2016 and he was reported missing by friends six days later.

Police say they received new information from the community and that friends also believe he may be the victim of foul play.

"We know that people in the community have information about Abdikadir's disappearance," said Staff Sergeant Martin Schiavetta of the CPS Homicide Unit in a release. "Abdikadir left behind a wife and two children and we ask that anyone who has information come forward so that we can provide closure to his friends and family. Even what seems like the most insignificant information can sometimes be enough to help detectives solve a case."

Investigators say he spent time in Calgary, Grand Prairie, Edmonton and Red Deer and that he was a cab driver in Grand Prairie before he disappeared.

A man and a woman were seen with Tukhov at the Cambridge Red Deer Hotel (previously the Sheraton Red Deer) on December 4 and police believe they may have information on his disappearance.

The woman is described as:

25 to 40

Average build

Brown hair

The man is described as:

30 to 45

Average build

Was wearing a hat in the photo

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, the Calgary Police Service non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TEXT: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org