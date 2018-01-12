Investigators with the Calgary Police Service have released surveillance camera stills of the suspects in two 2017 armed convenience store robberies in the hopes someone can identify the offenders.

According to police, a masked man entered a store in the 3900 block of 17 Avenue S.E. in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 29, 2017. The suspect allegedly produced a gun and demanded money. The employee complied and the masked man fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

In the evening hours of Sunday, December 3, 2017, two masked men removed cash and merchandise from behind the unmanned register at a convenience store in the 5200 block of Madigan Drive N.E. When the worker returned to the front of the store, he was met by one of the suspects allegedly pointing a gun at him. The employee was struck with the gun and received a 5 cm (2”) gash on his head.

Police have not indicated if the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information regarding either of the robberies is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.