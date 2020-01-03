CALGARY -- The Calgary Police are looking to return an iconic piece of Canadian Football League history to its rightful owner.

That's because they have come into possession of a belt buckle from the 1948 Grey Cup game and don't know who it belongs to.

We have located a 1948 Calgary Stampeders Grey Cup belt buckle and are hoping to re-unite it with the owner. Please contact us at 403-266-1234 if you, or someone you know is the owner and able to prove ownership. #yyc @calstampeders pic.twitter.com/T7SV49Y9Rz — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) January 3, 2020

The 1948 Grey Cup game, which was the league's 36th, is one of its most famous, mostly because it's considered the game that turned Grey Cup into a national party.

That's largely thanks to hundreds of Calgary Stampeder fans, who rode the train across the country, partying every step of the way, and then Calgary alderman -- and future mayor-- Don McKay rode a horse through the lobby of the Royal York Hotel to get Stamps fans pumped up for the game.

There were chuckwagons, pancake breakfasts on the steps of Toronto city hall, and a tradition was born -- the Grey Cup Festival -- that continues to this day.

The game pitted the Stamps against Ottawa, and is perhaps best remembered for the play where Stampeder receiver Norm Hill laid down on the field near the Stamps sideline as the first half was ending, apparently asleep, until the quarterback tossed a pass that he caught lying on his back.

The Sleeper Play was eventually made illegal in 1961 but not before the Stamps won the 1948 Grey Cup game, 12-7, over the Ottawa Rough Riders, in front of 20, 013 at Varsity Stadium.

Call the police at 403-266-1234 to claim your piece of CFL history.