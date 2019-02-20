The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance images of a man who allegedly touched a girl on a Calgary Transit bus in a southwest neighbourhood.

On the afternoon of Saturday, January 19, a female youth, age not released, boarded a bus in the community of Somerset. A man that the girl did not know also entered the bus at the same stop.

According to police, the man proceeded to sit next to the girl and allegedly touched her in an inappropriate manner. When the girl stood up to exit the bus, the man is said to have touched her again. The suspect remained seated after the girl departed and continued to a stop on Shannon Avenue, between Shawinigan Drive and Shawbrooke Drive S.W., where he exited the bus.

The suspect is described as:

An Asian male

Believed to be in his 60s

Having a fair complexion

Having a medium build

Balding, with gray hair on the sides

Surveillance stills of the man on the bus have been released in the hopes that someone will recognize him. Anyone who witnessed the incident or recognizes the man is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.