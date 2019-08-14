Calgary Police are seeking public assistance to identify a man they believe is attempting to rob night depository boxes at a number of different financial institutions across Calgary.

The incidents in question happened between July 12, 2019 and August 6, 2019, when the unknown man visited a variety of financial institutions and tried to gain access to the night deposit boxes, using a variety of different techniques, including forcible entry or fishing deposits out.

He is believed to be responsible for 10 different attempted thefts, in addition to a trio of attempts in Chestermere and Airdrie.

Police describe the man as approximately 172 cm (5’8”) tall, weighing between 75 and 81 kg (160 to 180 pounds). He tends towards wearing construction clothes, and was believed to be driving a white GMC Sierra with construction materials in the bed of the truck.

A second man may have been involved in several incidents, but there’s no description of him available.

Anyone who recognizes the man, or the truck, is asked to contact the police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at calgarycrimestoppers.org.