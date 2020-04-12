CALGARY -- Although photos of families on their front steps snapped from a distance has gained popularity on social media, a national photography association is recommending these "porchraits" be stopped.

Across Canadian cities including Calgary, photographers have been snapping family portraits by standing on the sidewalk or at the end of the driveway to maintain proper two-metre physical distancing.

In most cases a fee is charged with partial proceeds going to benefit a charity.

"I just wanted to make sure that if I was going to do it, it was going to make an impact and it was actually going to help with something," said Erin Fitzpratrick, a Calgary-based photographer.

While she recommended $50 for four to five prints with 75 per cent being donated to the Calgary Foodbank, she said she has donated all of the funds from for porch portraits.

"It’s literally just having a sense of community."

While Fitzpatrick said she will honour bookings for the next week, after that she will discontinue taking porch portrait photographs.

Low risk does not mean no risk

The Professional Photographers of Canada is advising its members to suspend the style of photography during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We understand that people want to be able to help and increase joy, but there are inherent risks that happen when you go outside your door," said Chris Thombs, national director for Alberta and board member of the PPOC.

"Low risk does not mean no risk."

PPOC is not a regulatory body, but has made a direction asking its members to ensure they are helping flatten the curve.

Thombs said while many photographers are maintaining a safe distance, others have been increasing risks by introducing props or gathering elderly family members to come together for the portraits.

According to the Alberta government website, social distancing is not the same as social isolation.

It says, you do not need to remain indoors, but you do need to avoid being in close contact with people.