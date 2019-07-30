A shelter that assists people at risk of family violence now has a new space for Indigenous clients to help them feel culturally supported while they heal.

The Brenda Strafford Centre has built a culturally appropriate space for healing and reconciliation for First Nations, Metis and Inuit residents.

The space can be used for residents to visit with elders, take part in smudging ceremonies and to engage in cultural supports.

A wall-sized mural by local Indigenous artist Kalum Dan welcomes participants to the space.

The centre consulted with community partners in designing the space and the objective was to meet the needs of Indigenous people, who are often overrepresented in shelters.

"We know that 26 per cent of our clients, at a minimum are Indigenous, and we felt it was appropriate to have a cultural space so they can heal, grow, visit with cultural elders and their families in order to progress their healing journey through trauma," said Meaghon Reid, from the Brenda Strafford Centre.

"It's been a long time coming. To have that recognition and to be permitted to have these types of spaces where people are able to come and have that sense of belonging and sense of understanding, where they're able to share what it is that's happening in their world and to be able to move forward and have people to walk alongside them, to be able to set goals and move forward in a positive regard," said Deanna Wolf Ear, Communications Officer for the First Nations Health Consortium.

The Brenda Strafford Centre provides safe housing and supports for people who have experienced family violence.

Visit the website for more details on programs.