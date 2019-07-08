Premier Jason Kenney hosted his conservative counterparts at the Premier’s Stampede Breakfast on Monday morning.

The leaders of Ontario, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and the Northwest Territories are in the city for the Calgary Stampede and are united in their frustration with Ottawa over Bill C-69.

Last month, all five sent the prime minister a letter criticizing new environmental legislation they say hurts the oil sector.

The Premier's Pancake Breakfast was held at McDougall Centre and was followed by a White Hat Ceremony for the visiting premiers.

"I wanted to invite some of my colleagues to enjoy some Stampede hospitality," said Kenney.

Kenney also spoke at an event over the lunch hour.

"I'm also going to be talking about how we can be strong partners in prosperity, helping to create jobs and opportunity across Canada and helping to get our resources to global markets and working together to build some pipelines," he said before the meeting.

The five premiers then gathered to talk about improving the movement of goods, services and people across the country.

“I cannot emphasize enough the importance of working together as Premiers to build our nation. What is good for Alberta, moving its stranded assets, is good for New Brunswick and for Canada as a whole. We are stronger when we work together to get results for our regions and our country,” said Blaine Higgs, Premier of New Brunswick in a statement.

“Alberta has a friend in Ontario. Our governments will continue to work together to create a pro-jobs and a pro-investment environment in Canada, including getting pipelines and essential infrastructure built and knocking down internal trade barriers,” said Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario in the release.

Another conservative ally for the premier is also in town for the Stampede.

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer spoke at the Conservative party BBQ at Heritage Park on the weekend. The annual event is a major fundraiser for the party.

Kenney introduced Scheer, saying pipeline progress depends on the conservatives forming government.