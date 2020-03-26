CALGARY -- Calgary drivers are saving significantly at the gas pump these days but while their vehicles are fueled up, there's pretty much nowhere to go under current advisories.

According to GasBuddy.com, regular grade gasoline was being sold at three Costco locations (57.9 cents) and a southeast Centex station (59.9 cents) for less than 60 cents per litre late Thursday morning.

The average gas price in Calgary was 63.9 Thursday afternoon, the lowest average price Calgary has experience in more than a decade.

The reprieve at the pump comes as Albertans are being encouraged to self-isolate and avoid unnecessary travel in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.