CALGARY -- The PrimeCARE Clinic in the Douglasglen neighbourhood of southeast Calgary closed Monday, along with two other PrimeCARE clinics in Grande Prairie and Carstairs.

A notice was posted on the clinic's website Monday confirming the news.

"Effective immediately, all PrimeCARE Health offices are now permanently closed," it said. "If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please proceed to the nearest emergency room."

A voicemail message at the Grande Prairie business tells callers: "Unfortunately our clinic is closed until further notice. if this is an emergency, please phone 911 or proceed to your nearest emergency room. We apologize for the inconvenience. This is a message for all clients of PrimeCARE."

According to an article in mygrandprairienow.com, the move caught both patients and one anonymous employee who worked in the northern Alberta clinic by surprise.

According to the anonymous employee, the Grande Prairie clinic had experienced a decline in patients over the past six months, as well as the loss of several staff members, including doctors, an occupational therapist and a psychologist.

The clinic's owner, Dr. Femi Adekeye, sent his employees a message announcing the closure, and promising to pay outstanding salaries by January 17.

Adekeye hadn't responded to a request for comment from CTV News by press time.

With files from Alexandra Antoneshyn