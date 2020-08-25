CALGARY -- Teenage girls in Calgary who are heading back to school but can’t afford new clothes for the year have somewhere to turn — My Best Friend's Closet.

Walking into its southwest facility is much like visiting a retail outlet.

There are racks of clothes and accessories for all sizes. What’s different here is everything is provided for free to girls from ages 12 to 18 who need them.

Cathy Coutts is the executive director of Making Changes. It operates a program for women who need appropriate work clothes but can’t afford them and since 2011, it has operated My Best Friend’s Closet for teen girls.

“Whether it’s new Canadians, whether it’s people from low income families,” said Coutts. “Quite often schools will recommend a person, some of our participants are homeless and going to school but they still need that supportive clothing."

Last year the program facilitated 537 consultations. Participants are referred to Making Changes through community service agencies, pre-employment training programs and educational institutions. They receive a one-on-one 90 minute session with an image consultant who can assist with finding relevant clothing to suit each participant’s personal style.

The program also connects participants to an empowering female support system to help them feel understood and supported.

“When they get referred to us they go home with two or three big bags of clothing for their school and recreation needs for the year,” said Coutts.

“They’re proud of how they’re going to fit in at school and go to school.”

Now 15, Devyanshi Devyanshi came to Calgary five years ago from India. She was used to wearing a school uniform there and quickly learned that isn’t the norm here.

“When I first came here it was a whole new experience,” said Devyanshi. “I didn’t know what to wear on the first day, like, how did people dress, I was so confused on it, so My Best Friend's Closet really helped me figure out what to wear on the first day and the second day and for the rest of the year.”

Now Devyanshi is paying it forward by volunteering at the facility to help other girls get fitted.

Each consultation provides participants with everything they need for the upcoming year, including multiple outfits for casual and formal occasions, footwear, winter gear, gym clothing, accessories, toiletries, and most importantly, a feeling of empowerment to enter the next year equipped to feel confident both inside and out.

In 2019 alone, the program facilitated 537 appointments and provide 10,284 items of clothing and 6,585 accessories to young girls in and around Calgary.

This year, Making Changes is partnering with Southcentre Mall, which has a display raising awareness for the girls' clothing program and $5 from every $100 dollar gift card will go toward funding it.

“We are providing a venue for people to shop for a cause,” said Alexandra Velosa, Southcentre Mall’s marketing manager.

“So we know that this is an unprecedented time and we need to work together to support those who need us the most.”

The mall hopes to raise $3,000 for My Best Friend’s Closet. More information can be found online.