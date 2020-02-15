CALGARY -- Animal rights activists demonstrated outside CF Chinook Centre on Saturday to take part in National Anti-Fur Day.

The group encouraged people not to wear fur, their signs reading, "Animals are not ours to wear," and "Care 4 animals? Why wear them?"

Participants told CTV News Calgary they wanted to raise awareness of abuse in animal-based textile industries.

"Fur used to have its place for warmth and that, but it doesn't anymore. We don't need it," event organizer Heather Anderson said.

"To make these animals suffer the way they do in these small cages and I mean – basically, it's horrific."

Like-minded demonstrations have been taking place across Canada since the start of the month.