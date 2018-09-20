Visitors to a popular area in Bow Valley Provincial Park along Highway 40 will encounter a number of changes in the coming years as the province has pledged $5.2 million in funding for improvements to the region.

On Thursday, Shannon Phillips, Alberta’s Minister of Environment and Parks, announced funding for new campsites, new river access points, a new whitewater training facility and trail improvements in the Lower Kananaskis River-Barrier Lake area.

“Kananaskis Country holds a special place in the hearts of Albertans,' said Phillips in a statement released Thursday. "By investing in important improvements to recreation, we are ensuring future generations of Alberta families can continue exploring the outdoors and making new memories".

"As we celebrate its 40th anniversary, I’m proud to say this plan will ensure K-Country remains a global destination that lives up to the legacy and vision of the late Premier Peter Lougheed.”

The new whitewater training facility will be constructed at Canoe Meadows and will be created with assisted of a whitewater association.

The province says the redevelopment of the area is expected to reduce encounters between wildlife and humans as visitors will be concentrated closer to the Kananaskis River and away from the wildlife corridor that is an import pathway for multiple species including moose, bobcats and black bears.

Construction is set to begin in the spring of 2019 and will be completed in phases. The projects, which are outlined below, are scheduled to be completed by 2021.

Canoe Meadows day-use area

Expansion of parking area

Creation of a new camping area with walk-in tenting sites

Upgrades to existing campground

Establishing a trail and river-put in for visitors with limited mobility

Building two open-air change rooms

Installing gear drying racks in the day-use area

Barrier Lake visitor centre

Expansion of parking area

Creation of a river surger staging area complete with surf board rack and picnic area

Construction of a heated change room

Barrier Lake day-use area