CALGARY -- New funding from the province means a safe withdrawal site on the Blood Tribe First Nation in southern Alberta will expand from six beds to 24.

The Alberta government is providing $2.2 million per year for expansion of Kottakinoona Awaahkapiiyaawa, also known as the Bringing the Spirit Home Safe Withdrawal Site, in Standoff, about 205 kilometres south of Calgary.

As a result, over the next three years, provincial officials estimate an additional 3,753 Indigenous Albertans will receive addictions treatment.

Justice Minister Doug Schweitzer and Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jason Luan made the announcement in Standoff on Tuesday.

"By creating more spaces, we give more people the opportunity to get on the path to health, wellness and long-term recovery," said Luan. "This is part of our promise to create a fully funded continuum of care for addiction treatment and recovery."

When paramedics respond to an overdose in the community of Standoff, the client can choose to go to the nearest hospital, or to the safe withdrawal site, where they receive medical detox services and 24-hour clinical care for 10 to 14 days. Those choosing to go to the site can also access the Kainai Transition Society to support their recovery and transition back into the community.

Provincial funding for the Blood Tribe Police Service is also increasing by $480,000 — to $13.6 million this year — which Schweitzer said will mean the hiring of five additional officers.

"Along with providing more access to treatment, we believe in a balanced approach to drug addiction that includes ensuring police have the ability to target criminals who prey on vulnerable Albertans by selling illicit drugs," said Schweitzer.