CALGARY -- Heavy snow and slick conditions nearly prevented traffic specialist Andrea Dion from making it to the station's parking lot Tuesday morning but the other on-air members of CTV Morning Live rolled up their sleeves for the final push.

Dion's car became stuck on the final approach to the CTV Calgary station after significant overnight snowfall. In the southwest neighbourhood of Coach Hill, where the studios are located, roughly 25 centimetres of snow had fallen since Monday night.

CTV Morning Live anchors Joelle Tomlinson and Teri Fikowski, as well as weather specialist Adriana Zhang, came together to help free the vehicle and their efforts were captured by Zhang's dash cam. After nearly an hour long struggle, the team managed to dislodge the car.

Tuesday morning's show started on time with all four members of the CTV Morning Live team in studio.