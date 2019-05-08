The University of Lethbridge had an unwelcome visssssitor on Tuesday, a small rattlesnake that managed to fall through a mechanical grate and make its way into an office.

In a video posted to social media, snake catcher Ryan Heavy Head takes only a few seconds to corral the wayward reptile, which was sitting between a bookshelf and a desk in a fourth floor office.

The snake was placed in a box and released nearby outside, all while sounding its tell-tale rattle.

“I think it probably came out of the dens along the side of this concrete pad,” Heavy Head says in the video.

He estimated the snakelet was under two years old.

“There you go snakey,” he’s heard saying after releasing it.

“Sssssee ya.”