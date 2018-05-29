

CTV Calgary Staff





A number of recommendations have come out of an independent review of the Calgary Police Service’s use of force and the report identified several key areas where improvements can be made.

On May 16, 2017, Police Chief Roger Chaffin asked Chief Justice Neil Wittmann to review the circumstances around use of force by Calgary police officers.

Wittman looked at the policies, procedures, practices, training, equipment, and culture with respect to the use of lethal force and conducted over 190 interviews.

The goal of the review was not to find fault with any one individual or a particular shooting but to identify drivers, gaps and opportunities to help prevent future fatalities.

The report showed that police were called to 1,852,537 calls between 2012 and 2017 and that there were 21 police shootings during that time period.

Wittman noted in the report that CPS members have a ‘deep understanding’ of their power and authority but that there is an urgency to ‘explore and address’ encounters between police and individuals who are experiencing a mental health crisis.

He said that police are often the first to respond in these types of situations and that it is now a ‘critical component' of the job.

The review determined that the process and a lack of resources were to blame for delays in the investigation of police involved shootings and serious incidents.

Eight key themes were identified by the review and include; provincial oversight, officer recruitment, officer education and training, use of force, responding to use of force incidents, mental health, substance abuse and police interactions, police culture and strategic management.

Wittman recommends that all front-line officers carry more non-lethal weapons, like tasers, pepper spray and batons, and says body-cameras should be monitored.

He also suggests officers receive regular training and determined that there is a gap in training after recruitment.

The service says it accepts the recommendations and that it will take immediate action on Police Act reforms, mental health concerns, training and education.

To view the full report, click HERE.