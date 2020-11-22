CALGARY -- Representatives at Sunshine Village Ski Resort in Banff, Alta. say the rules have been changed at the facility after a video appeared to show huge crowds.

The footage, recorded Saturday, shows a lineup of skiers trailing through the parking lot, back and forth between the rows of vehicles.

While a representative of the facility says physical distancing rules made the video look like the resort was much busier than it was, they add more rules are being put in place.

Effective immediately, Sunshine Village says that once its parking lot has reached capacity, access to the resort will be temporarily restricted.

"We usually have a large number of guests leaving at around 11 a.m. or noon and when guests leave, that will open up other spots for guests in the afternoon to join us," said Kendra Scurfield, brand and communication director for Banff Sunshine Village.

She says the resort will try the "rolling entrance" approach for a few weeks and revisit the issue later in the season.