CALGARY -- New data looking at small business recovery in Alberta shows many owners are struggling to make money as the province's relaunch struggles under the weight of record COVID-19 cases.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) released the information Tuesday, saying the number of small businesses in Alberta had dropped by three per cent in two weeks.

It also said that 21 per cent are experiencing regular sales, which is also three per cent lower than two weeks ago.

"(Forty-five) per cent of Alberta small businesses report they are losing money each day they are open and over half have seen a drop in revenue because of higher case numbers," said Annie Dormuth, provincial affairs director for CFIB in Alberta, in a release.

With the holiday shopping season right around the corner, the CFIB says it's "concerning" to see a slip in the recovery of small businesses in Alberta.

"It is concerning to see small business recovery take a step back just as we enter the holiday shopping season. Many businesses rely on the next several weeks to earn a significant proportion of their revenues. This year, that will be especially critical, as small businesses have suffered extensive losses," said Corinne Pohlmann, senior vice-president of national affairs at CFIB.

The organization is now pushing consumers to consider local, independent businesses, for their holiday shopping needs.

"Shopping small is its own reward: you get the satisfaction of supporting the local economy, keeping good jobs in the community and finding great services and products," Pohlmann says.

The CFIB says only 11 per cent of hospitality businesses (i.e. restaurants and hotels) and nine per cent of arts and recreation businesses (i.e. gyms and venues) are at normal sale levels for this time of year.