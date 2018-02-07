Carmacks crews will be out in force Wednesday night and into Thursday morning as the province has authorized around-the-clock snow maintenance on Deerfoot Trail during the winter storm.

City of Calgary road crews have been preemptively placing deicing material on major roads and thoroughfares.

"Our crews will continue to be on our Priority One and slip into our Priority Two routes until the snow has stopped," said Bill Biensch, City of Calgary roads maintenance manager. "once the snow has stopped, our crews will cleanup our Priority Ones and we feel that by the weekend we'll be into our Priority Two routes."

Calgary Airport Authority officials recommends that passengers prepare to face delays and to review their flight status prior to arriving at the Calgary International Airport. More than 30 workers have been deployed to operate machinery to clear runways throughout the night.

As of 5:00 p.m. CTV Calgary meteorologist David Spence is forecasting more than 20 centimetres of snowfall during the storm with the majority falling in the overnight hours and into Thursday morning.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the City of Calgary and the majority of southern Alberta. As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, snowfall warnings are in place for the following regions:

For updated weather watches and warnings, visit Environment Canada –Public Weather Alerts

With files from CTV's Jordan Kanygin