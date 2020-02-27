CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP say this theft was no laughing matter after a man used a rubber chicken to steal a donation box from a Tim Hortons at CrossIron Mills.

Investigators say a man went into the fast-food outlet at the mall about 24 kilometres north of Calgary just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, walked up to the counter and placed a rubber chicken over a donation box to conceal it.

He then left, carrying the chicken, and the box.

The suspect is described as:

A Caucasian male

Wearing a blue sweater or jacket and a black balaclava

Holding a rubber chicken

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.