Sacred eagle feathers introduced to all Alberta courthouses
Indigenous drumming in the Calgary Courts Centre during the celebration of the introduction of sacred eagle feathers in all Alberta courthouses
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 2:29PM MST
Last Updated Friday, November 8, 2019 3:19PM MST
CALGARY – A celebration took place in the Calgary Courts Centre Friday to mark the addition of eagle feathers to all courthouse in Alberta for the swearing of oaths.
The ceremony including a smudging as well as Indigenous drumming and singing.
Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Doug Schweitzer called the introduction of eagle feathers a "step toward reconciliation."
"Our courthouses and our justice system have to be there for all Albertans," said Schweitzer following the ceremony. "The movement that I heard from the people, the elders, in the ceremony, is the immense pride that they have that today there's eagle feathers in our courthouse.
"(It's) a meaningful step for them to acknowledge that this is their justice system. It's a justice system for all."
Schweitzer recalled how intimidated he felt when, as a young lawyer, he entered a courtroom for the first time.
"It's a powerful room. If you have your own culture represented in that room with an eagle feather, I hope that is a step toward making people comfortable in the justice system and knowing that it's there for everyone."
Former chief Leonard Bastien-Weasel Traveller of the Piikani Nation agrees the eagle feather is a step in the right direction in providing comfort to Indigenous people within the justice system.
"This would give them a connection to their heritage, to their ancestry, to their identity for reconciliation," he said.
Bastien-Weasel Traveller adds that more needs to be done to address the failings within Canada, when it comes to First Nations people, that he says are a direct result of the residential school system.
"The individuals that are in the justice system, the core of it is poverty, the violence of poverty," said Bastien-Weasel Traveller. "The residential school system took away our parenting skills and it was a foreign culture, a foreign way of being, that was forced on us. That created all the situations that are here before us."