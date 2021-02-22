CALGARY -- The Southern Alberta Institute of Technology has cancelled its slate of in-person summer camps for children and teens this year in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the school, the suspension of traditional camps will be offset by an expansion of online programs.

"Ensuring the health and safety of our campus community is our top priority, and SAIT’s on-campus footprint will continue to be limited this season," said SAIT in its announcement.

Registration for SAIT's online summer camps is scheduled to open on April 19.

The University of Calgary and Mount Royal University have not made an announcement regarding the status of their in-person summer camps.