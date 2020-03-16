CALGARY -- Uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rise in unscrupulous attempts to capitalize on public fears, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB has issued a warning and is asking the public to be cautious in order to reduce the likelihood of falling victim to a scam.

Prevalent scams that have been reported include:

The sale of fraudulent COVID-19-related 'miracle' health products

Phishing emails impersonating the World Health Organization that prompt the recipient to download malicious software

Fake charities claiming to be a government program raising funds for the development of a vaccine

Scam websites claiming to be selling face masks

To protect yourself from making a purchase from a phony online store, the BBB encourages customers to:

Buy from reputable stores and websites

Ensure the company is legitimate by verifying it has a street address and a working customer service phone number

Anyone who spots a scam is encouraged to report it to the BBB's ScamTracker

The Canadian Red Cross has issued a warning about text messages that claim to be from the organization.