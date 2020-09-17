CALGARY -- A 27-year-old Calgary man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a Saturday morning shooting that left one man dead.

Police confirm Feysal Osman Abdul-Aziz has been charged as a result of the ongoing investigation into the death of 20-year-old Abdurhaman Oma Indiris.

According to police, an argument between two groups outside of the Portico Hookah Lounge in the 1800 block of 35th Street S.E. occurred in the early morning hours of Sept. 12. The dispute escalated and two men were shot.

Indiris died as a result of the shooting while the second victim was transported to hospital in stable condition.

Abdul-Aziz is the second suspect to be charged in connection with Indiris' death. On Monday, 28-year-old Samuel Lugela was charged with second-degree murder.

The investigation into the shooting continues. CPS officials say surveillance footage gathered from the scene indicates there are additional witnesses who have not come forward.

"We will continue to pursue all individuals involved in this homicide," said Staff Sgt. Marin Schiavetta of the homicide unit. "This shooting created a significant risk to the community and we are asking the people who have information that could assist investigators to come forward."

Abdul-Aziz is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 30.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, the CPS homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.