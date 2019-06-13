Severe thunderstorm warnings end for Calgary and neighbouring communities
Thunderstorm clouds rolling into Calgary on Thursday afternoon near Nose Hill Park (@ChelseaBroda)
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 5:02PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 13, 2019 9:27PM MDT
Environment Canada has lifted its severe thunderstorm warning for the City of Calgary.
As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, all severe thunderstorm warnings in southern Alberta had ended.
For updated information regarding weather warnings and watches, visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts. Download the CTV Calgary Sky Watch Weather App for real-time weather forecasts and video updates on conditions HERE.
Storm clouds near Heritage Pointe on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Susan Perry