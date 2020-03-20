CALGARY -- RCMP in Olds are looking for an older model, gold Infiniti SUV with lights on its roof that investigators believe is connected to a shooting that sent a 47-year-old man to hospital.

Police said the shooting — which happened about 2 p.m. Friday near Township Road 320 and Range Road 290 — was targeted and they are considering it an isolated incident.

Two men and a woman are believed to have been in the SUV at the time.

The victim was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance where he remains in stable condition.

Olds is about 95 kilometres north of Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olds RCMP at 403-556-3323, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.