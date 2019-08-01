The search for a pair of suspects continues following a late night shooting outside of a convenience store in northeast Calgary.

Calgary police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when two men inside a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle parked in front of a 7-Eleven store in the 3300 block of 64th Street N.E.

Police say both vehicles quickly left the area. It’s not known if anyone was wounded by gunfire, but there were no injuries reported when officers arrived on scene.

Following a tip, the investigation led police to the community of Marlborough Park where officers blocked off streets in the 4900 block of Marcombe Way N.E.

One witness in the area told police they had seen two men run into a nearby home after exiting a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting.

Officers surrounded that home for around four hours, but then cleared the area. It was determined by police that no one was inside the house which was under renovation and had no connection to the incident.

The search for suspects now continues in what’s being described as by police as “a potentially high-risk situation.”

Police say they are looking for two men, both with a darker complexion, between the ages of 20 to 30-years-old.

Investigators will sift through surveillance footage in the area from local businesses and homes to uncover more details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.