CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is investigating after a shot was fired during the robbery of an Oakridge convenience store Monday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to the #1 Convenience Store near the intersection of Southland Drive and Oakfield Drive S.W. after a group of masked suspects entered the shop and demanded cash and items.

According to police, a long gun was fired during the crime. No injuries have been reported.

Police have not released details regarding the descriptions of the three or four suspects or if they fled the area on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.