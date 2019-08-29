The latest results from a group devoted to the success of small and medium businesses in Canada says more Alberta business owners are feeling increasingly anxious about how well they will do in the coming months.

The report, from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, shows Alberta's small business confidence dropped by 2.9 points in August, marking the second month of declines after five months of increases.

As a result, the CFIB's Business Barometer for Alberta is 54.3 points, the second lowest in the country.

"It appears some of that hopeful optimism we saw building earlier this year has begun to wear off and it now looks as if sentiment is sliding backwards," said Keyli Kosiorek, policy analyst with CFIB, in a release.

The report also says fewer small business owners are intending to hire new employees over the next three months. Just 10 per cent of entrepreneurs have said they will hire more full-time workers while 22 per cent say they will be cutting workers.

Kosiorek says the provincial government must continue to focus on policies that support economic growth, job creation and small business in order to turn things around.

The CFIB says a 65 to 75 point range on the index means the economy is healthy and growing at its potential.

CFIB's provincial numbers from August: