The City of Calgary is one of many southern Alberta communities under a winter storm watch that was issued by Environment Canada on Friday afternoon.

The agency says a spring storm system is expected to move into the area, with showers developing over southeastern Alberta on Saturday afternoon.

Environment Canada says there is also the possibility of funnel clouds in the Brooks and Medicine Hat region.

The showers are expected to turn into snow in the evening, with 15 to 25 cm accumulations predicted from Coronation to the Cypress Hills.

The bulletin also warns of whiteout conditions on Highway 2 later in the afternoon.

Officials are advising residents to avoid unnecessary travel as visibility may be affected by the heavy snow and strong winds, at times gusting up to 90 km/h.

CTV Weather Specialist Adriana Zhang says the average total snowfall for Calgary in April is 18.8 cm so, if the forecasted accumulations do happen, the city could see roughly half if not most of a month's worth of snow this weekend.

The watch is in effect for all of southern Alberta while a snowfall warning has been called for multiple areas in the central part of the province.

In that advisory, Environment Canada says a Pacific weather system is expected to bring heavy snowfall, with total amounts between 10 and 20 cm, starting Friday night before moving out of the area on Sunday afternoon.